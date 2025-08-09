Patriots Star Rookie Reacts to 100-Yard Kick Return TD
FOXBORO, MA. — There were hundreds of New England Patriots fans still shuffling to their seats by the time the opening kickoff was taking place. When they finally sat down, the Patriots were leading the Washington Commanders 7-0 in the blink of an eye.
Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, playing in his first professional game, was back at the goal line to receive the kickoff. Twelve seconds later, Henderson was celebrating with his teammates on the other side of the field following his electric touchdown return.
“Shoot, I was surprised myself,” Henderson said. “I give all thanks to God. I can’t do what I do on the field without him, he’s my strength when I go out there, and I give thanks to my teammates. The guys up front, they did a good job of blocking things up front and clearing a path for me.”
Head coach Mike Vrabel agreed.
“I think TreVeyon read it out and hit the hole and everybody else blocked and finished and did all those good things. It's a step in the right direction. I think it's exciting. We talk about how critical a phase of a game is going to be, to be able to come out here and work on it.
Once Henderson saw the openings, his burst of speed sent an already-packed house into a frenzy. It’s an August preseason game and Gillette Stadium turned into a madhouse. The running back-turned-return man ran to the 30-yard line, before jolting to his right and crossing midfield with just Matt Gay to beat — “I thought the kicker was gonna get me, so I had to make sure I hit the gas” he admitted. Even Henderson couldn’t have predicted that outcome.
“Honestly before, it's a lot of nerves, so I try to take the time before the game to just pray,” Henderson said. “When I got the ball, honestly like I said, I wasn’t even expecting that, and then when I saw the crease, it was on from there.”
Henderson’s 100-yard return wasn’t the only big play in the kick return department on Friday. Fellow running back Antonio Gibson also took a kickoff 62 yards to set up another scoring drive for New England.
“I think we do a good job of just feeding off one another’s energy,” Henderson said. “Seeing the other guys go and compete with other guys pushes me a lot. … Same with the game, I know it’s just one game so far, but seeing Rhamondre (Stevenson) start off, seeing Antonio get in there, just feeding off that energy.”
It is just one game, but for Henderson, it’s a culmination of a lifelong journey of persistence. The kick return wasn’t the peak of the journey, but instead a new chapter.
“Since I was a little kid, something I’ve been dreaming about,” Henderson said. “To be in this position, to be given this opportunity, and so I’m just thankful. I’m just trying my best to take advantage of every opportunity I get. It’s amazing to be here, to be at an organization like this such as the Patriots.”
