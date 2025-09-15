Patriots Rookie Has Major Bounce Back Against Dolphins
The New England Patriots' fourth-overall pick had a bounce-back outing in Week 2 vs. the Miami Dolphins.
During the Patriots' 33-27 victory over the Dolphins, left tackle Will Campbell stood out in a major way–allowing just one pressure in his 33 total pass protection snaps.
In all, Campbell allowed zero sacks, zero QB hits, and zero hurries to be a rock-solid component on the Patriots' offensive line, thus helping out for a big performance from Drake Maye, and quickly shifting the narrative to kick off the first-round rookie campaign.
Just last week, Campbell struggled to keep up in his NFL debut vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Campbell finished with a decent PFF grade (68.2), but was also responsible for one sack, four pressures, and two penalties in a shaky first week of action.
Following his Week 1 debut, Campbell had a clear message: he had to be better. No excuses.
"It’s nobody else other than me,” Campbell said following Week 1. “I’ve gotta get better. We’ll watch the tape, learn from it, and fix it. I’ve just gotta be better. I can’t jump. I’ve gotta key into the snap count. I take full responsibility. I’ve gotta fix it.”
And fast forward just one week later, Campbell's already shown some positive signs, and ended up emerging as a critical piece of the Patriots' back-and-forth victory in Miami.
Behind Campbell's protection was the Patriots' standout second-year quarterback Maye, who also had his own bounce back of sorts in Miami. He only had four incompletions throughout the entire day, finishing with 230 yards through the air for two touchdown passes, also securing a touchdown on the ground, paired with 10 carries for 31 yards.
Maye still faced some turbulence in the pocket, as he was sacked three times for 19 yards, but on Campbell's watch, the rookie left tackle did his job, and had just one flag to his name– that one being a false start.
Looking ahead, though, it won't be any easier for Campbell in Week 3, when the Patriots go up against a Pittsburgh Steelers defensive front commanded by five-time All-Pro T.J. Watt. Depending on how New England's fourth-overall pick performs then, that'll be a true test to see where exactly he stands.
