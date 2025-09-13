Patriots Grant Ja'Lynn Polk's Wish
As of Saturday afternoon, the New England Patriots have finally revealed the fate of wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk.
Polk is listed on injured reserve and it has been reported as of late August that he will need to undergo shoulder surgery on his right side after primarily working with the reserves leading up to an injury he sustained the preseason opener. On Aug. 8, he was tackled on a one-yard run around left end by Washington Commanders defensive back Noah Igbinoghene and landed on his right side.
Since then, it has now been announced that the Patriots are trading WR Ja’Lynn Polk and a 2028 7th-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a 2027 6th-round pick, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
However — this news comes after Polk posted a picture of himself in Patriots gear, heading to the locker room with the caption "Free1." The 23-year-old receiver did wear the No. 1 jersey for the Pats and was seemingly asking for a trade.
Polk was selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 37 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. They traded down from No. 34 with the Los Angeles Chargers, who went on to select Ladd McConkey.
Prior to the draft, Polk played collegiately with Texas Tech and the University of Washington. His 2023 season saw him tally a whopping 1,159 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as Washington made it all the way to the College Football National Championship Game. While with the Red Raiders as just a freshman, he also appeared in 10 games and logged 264 yards.
Polk's apparent frustrations came following the Pats' 20-13 loss to start the season. In the matchup, New England tallied 287 receiving yards for one touchdown across 30 receptions and 11 used receivers.
During his rookie season, the 6'1", 203 pound receiver was limited to 12 receptions for 87 yards across 15 games — starting seven. Challenges are still coming Polk's way, as he sustained an injury in the Patriots' preseason opener Aug. 8. He was tackled on a one-yard run around left end by Washington Commanders defensive back Noah Igbinoghene and landed on his right side. Polk immediately came out of the game.
As previously reported On SI, his overall versatile skillset should translate well in New Orleans’ receiver room next season or once he gets healthy.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!