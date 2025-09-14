Five Instant Reactions From Patriots Win Over Dolphins
For the New England Patriots, there is never a dull moment in Miami Gardens, Florida.
With Hard Rock Stadium typically acting as host venture for the Pats’ pre-Halloween “house of horrors,” New England reversed its fortunes by earning a 33-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.
The matchup between the AFC East rivals truly did not dissapoint, providing it share of game-altering moments. After a 29-yard touchdown from Dolphins running back De’Von Achane excitingly ended the first half, Miami and New England traded explosive special teams touchdowns in the fourth quarter when Dolphins punt returner (74 yards) and Patriots kick returner Antonio Gibson (90 yards) each found the end zone.
Ultimately, the Patriots were able to hang on due to a fourth-quarter sack of Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with time expiring. Accordingly, New England earned its first victory under head coach Mike Vrabel, as well as its first win in Miami since 2019.
In that vein, here are five instant takeaways from the Pats Week 2 victory over the Dolphins.
Drake Maye Takes Notable Step Forward
While Maye‘s outing in Week 2 contained its share of ups and downs, the future looks bright for the Pats’ second-year quarterback. Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 23-year-old Pats starter also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. he showed off his skills on Sunday by completed 19-of-23 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, May protected the football, showcased his ability to rush for the first down and made plays down the stretch to give his team the chance to earn the win. They did so against the Dolphins on Sunday thanks largely in part to Maye’s efforts.
Defense Coninues to Struggle in Key Spots
Despite the late-game heroics of both Gibson and Borregales, Tagovailoa found a great deal of success against the Patriots cover two zones. When the Pats attempted to play man coverage, receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle found room to get separation and make plays. When most needed, the Patriots defense was nearly unable to stop Tagovailoa and Achane on a connection for a would-be game winning touchdown. Though the Dolphins rusher was unable to remain in bounds, New England’s defensive breakdowns in the clutch should continue to be a concern for the team moving forward.
Rhamondre Stevenson is Still the RB1
If legendary author Mark Twain were attempting to chronicle this mid-September Sunday in Miami Gardens, he might head up a chapter entitled: “Rumors of Stevenson’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.” After leading all rushers with eight carries for 55 yards in the first half, the 27-year-old paced the Patriots third-quarter scoring drive by taking Maye’s deep right pass 55 yards to the Miami 21-yard line. Stevenson finished the day by rushing for 54 yards on 11 carries, while also catching five passes for 88 yards. While rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson may be the Pats most explosive playmaker, Stevenson proved that he is still the top option at the position until further notice with his showing against Miami in Week 2.
Andres Borregales: Potential Problem?
While the efforts of both their offense and defense undoubtedly brought more smiles to the faces of Pats Nation than their efforts in Week 1, Borregales once againprovided a cause for concern. Despite making his second-quarter 22-yard field goal attempt, New England’s sixth-round pick in April’s draft missed his first two extra point attempts of the day. Combined with his misfire on a would-be 40-yarder field in the second quarter of last Sunday’s loss to Las Vegas, Borregales’ role was once again brought into question. In spite of his 33-yard game-sealing field goal in the fourth quarter, his familure to find the kicking zone on the ensuing kickoff gave Miami ideal field position at the 40-yard line at the end of the game. New England clearly has some issues to monitor heading into Week 3.
Marte Mapu with the Game-Saving Pick
With the Dolphins facing 4th & 9 form their own 49-yard line, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovaiola attempted to find Malik Washington for a first-down strike. Instead, the pass found Pats hybrid linebacker/safety Marte Mapu for the interception. Since making the poisitional switch to weakside linebacker, Mapu become a more consistent tackler, but his lateral athleticism has led to better hand placement and greater ability to shed blocks when defending the run. At 6’3”, 230-pounds, he fits the mold of agile, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Mapu’s ability to step up in crunch time may have saved the game for New England in Week 2.
