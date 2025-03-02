Patriots Get Rough Outlook on Gavon Godchaux Trade
The New England Patriots announced this past week that they're permitting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to seek a trade after signing an extension with the team last offseason.
Godchaux, who joined New England from the Miami Dolphins in 2021, has been a mainstay on the Patriots defensive front for the past four seasons. Yet, after just 17 games following his new deal, he's now got a chance to be on the move to the third team of his career.
But per recent reports, the Patriots may not get a glowing package in return for Godchaux. According to insiders at MassLive, New England is likely to get a mid-to-late day-three pick for the veteran defensive tackle.
"The Patriots gave Davon Godchaux’s agent permission to seek a trade this week. So what might a return for the veteran defensive tackle look like? Not a lot, according to a pair of executives in other front offices. One ballparked a fifth-round pick, while another believed Godchaux would only bring back a sixth or seventh-rounder," MassLive said. "Both believed the 30-year-old’s age and a bloated contract would depress any trade value."
Godchaux signed a two-year, $21 million extension at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, giving him a solid payday boost and a couple more years added onto his previous deal. But now, its a contract coming back to bite New England, and could prevent the Patriots from getting a move hammered out.
Godchaux finished his fourth season in New England with 67 total tackles and one TFL, remaining as a starter for the Patriots in each of their 17 games. The veteran did appear in varying trade rumors as being available at the deadline in the middle of last season but ultimately remained onboard the roster.
Will the same outcome transpire this time around? It remains to be seen, but it's clear that Godchaux's deal is making the landscape a bit tougher for New England to traverse. If anything, expect the defensive tackle to secure a fifth or sixth-round pick to give the Patriots another young prospect and shed even more salary for a big offseason ahead.
