Patriots Star Questioning His Future in New England
The New England Patriots are without a doubt going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch during the upcoming NFL offseason. With plenty of cap space to spend and a lot of decisions to make about players who are on this year's team, there is a lot of roster movement possible.
One player to keep an eye on this season will be pass rusher Keion White.
White has been one of the best defensive pieces for the Patriots throughout the 2024 season. However, he seems to be questioning his future with the franchise moving forward.
As shared by Karen Guregian of MassLive, White spoke out about his future and left quite a few questions that he needs to answer.
“I’m going to try to get through these next two games, and then figure it out after that, and see where the cards may lie for my future,” White said.
“Just in general. In terms of everything. I mean, anything is possible. It’s the NFL. Anything can happen year to year. It’s a production-based business. It is what it is. You just figure out where you go ... something’s gotta change. That’s the way I feel at this point.”
Obviously, those are fairly murky comments from White. He isn't making his thoughts crystal clear.
At 25 years old, White could be a long-term fixture of the defense. He started off the season looking like a lethal pass rusher, but has cooled off in a big way since.
In 15 games this season, White has racked up 52 total tackles to go along with five sacks, two forced fumbles, and five defended passes.
Not a lot has gone right for New England this season. They enter Week 17 with a 3-12 record and appear quickly headed for a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's possible that White could opt to leave town to pursue a different role with a team that can win more. The Patriots need to address the pass rush anyway and bring in another elite talent for their defensive front.
All of that being said, this will be a situation to watch for New England. White still has two years left on his deal following the 2024 season, but it sure sounds like he might be questioning how much he wants to stay with the Patriots.
