Patriots Scouting Report: Blue-Chip RB Ashton Jeanty
For the New England Patriots, running back doesn’t feel like a position worthy of spending a first-round selection. However, if there’s a draft prospect outside of the perceived top two pressing needs that could be too talented to pass up, it could be Ashton Jeanty.
Additionally, given the Patriots own the No. 4 pick and several teams are starving for a quarterback, it’s possible New England could select Jeanty with one of its picks acquired within a trade.
This is a special player who is considered undoubtedly the best at his position in this year’s draft class. It’s not a particularly close call, even if Omarion Hampton is an appealing option, too.
A superstar from Boise State, Jeanty is known as one of the top overall NFL Draft prospects. In The Athletic’s most recent Big Board, Jeanty is listed No. 3 among all draft-eligible players.
In ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s most recent Big Board, he had Jeanty listed No. 4.
Jeanty is a powerfully-built running back at 215 pounds on a 5-foot-9 frame. It’s a compact build but he isn’t stiff or rigid in any of his movements. It’s the opposite, a ball-carrier with power couples with exceptional athleticism, extremely elusive both in space and in tight quarters.
A superstar coming out of high school in Jacksonville, Jeanty put together over 1,800 rushing yards and more than 800 receiving yards with 41 total touchdowns in his final season on varsity.
Jeanty would surpass those rushing numbers in his final collegiate season, rushing for a whopping 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging an impressive seven yards per carry. He also logged 23 catches for 108 yards and another score.
One trait that jumps off the screen is unbelievable balance when Jeanty takes on contact balance. He constantly ricochets off of tackle attempts, consistently picking up extra yards through sheer force. His low center of gravity and power-packed build plays a big role in this ability.
Out of the backfield, Jeanty is a natural in reading blocks, probing the defense, and attacking rushing lanes with explosive speed while always exploiting cutbacks that wouldn’t be available to most running backs.
Jeanty’s electric change-of-direction and acceleration create opportunities that most running backs simply don’t have.
While Jeanty’s receiving numbers are notable but short of amazing - 80 catches for 862 yards and six touchdowns over three seasons - Jeanty is highly capable as a pass-catcher.
Jeanty is capable of splitting out wide or into the slot. However, the one nitpick evaluators mention with the Sunshine State product has consistently been his pass blocking ability.
Even so, given his fire hydrant-like build at 5-9 and nearly 220 pounds, Jeanty should be able to improve in this area.
No, the Patriots aren’t often projected to pick Jeanty at No. 4. However, as stated in this review, The Athletic and ESPN both have Jeanty at or above No. 4 on their respective Big Boards.
He would be a game changer on offense, and that’s what New England needs, no doubt.
