Patriots Scouting Report: Blue-Chip RB Ashton Jeanty

"He has tremendous balance and burst as a runner, some of the best contact balance that I've ever seen"



-@MoveTheSticks on @BroncoSportsFB RB Ashton Jeanty



📺: 2025 #NFLDraft – April 24-26 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/IFOhSx0zvc