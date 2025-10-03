Patriots Have Secret Weapon Against Bills
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been around the block in the AFC East.
McDaniels, 49, is a longtime coach of the Pats, serving in two separate stints with the team from 2001-08 and 2012-21. After serving as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders from 2022-23, he's back with the Pats to lead them to victory against teams like the Buffalo Bills, who happen to be New England's Week 5 opponent.
"It’s awesome. He’s played them a bunch of times, but it’s also vice versa. They’ve played him a bunch of times, so they know what he likes to do. I think Buffalo does a good job of disguise and trying to mix it up for me, for run looks and for pass looks," Patriots quarterback Drake Maye said of McDaniels.
"They do a good job of mixing that and doing what they do. Most of the time, they’re going to be in a four-down front and play. Their safeties do a good job. They’re doing a good job disguising. Just trying to watch tape on their guys. They’ve got some new pieces in there, but also a lot of the same from last year."
When facing Josh Allen and the Bills, McDaniels is 5-5. One of the losses comes against the Bills when McDaniels was the Raiders head coach.
McDaniels will craft a game plan he deems suitable to beat the Bills defense, which has been coached by Sean McDermott since the 2017 NFL season. McDermott has always had a sound defense with the Bills, so it won't be easy task for Maye and the Patriots to overcome.
The Pats have the capability of beating the Bills since they have been competitive in every game so far this season and McDaniels will be an important person in making sure the game plan gets executed.
If Maye and the offense can follow through from McDaniels' lead, the Patriots could have the opportunity to pull off a big-time upset against the Bills.
