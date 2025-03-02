Patriots Have 'Serious Interest' in Pro Bowl Free Agent
The New England Patriots are set to be one of the more aggressive teams in this year's NFL free agency class.
Leading the league with available money at over $125 million in cap space, New England has money to spend, and considering their major needs spanning around the roster, they'll be in store to make some significant improvements on both sides of the ball through the free agent market.
One key area on the roster to watch in free agency will be the offensive line. The Patriots saw extensive trouble on the front lines in 2024 and will likely be eager to get the protection right for their budding young quarterback in Drake Maye.
The Patriots may have their eyes already set on a few candidates upfront hitting the open market as well. According to MassLive, the top name to watch for New England's offensive line pursuit in free agency is Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
"The Patriots will also be dogged in attempting to fix their offensive line. They’ll look to upgrade both tackle spots this spring and add at least one guard," MassLive wrote. "The top name to watch is left tackle Ronnie Stanley. If the Ravens Pro Bowler hits the open market, New England is expected to have serious interest."
Stanley has been a staple for Baltimore on the left side of the line since joining the team in 2016. He's started in each of the 104 games he's suited up for and played in each of the Ravens' 17 showings in 2024.
And after nine years with the franchise, Stanley could find his way to a big-time payday in Foxborough, effectively providing some much-needed stability for the offense and filling the void at left tackle for the Patriots.
Stanley is coming off his age-30 season in Baltimore, securing his second Pro Bowl-level campaign in the process. He's still got a long NFL career ahead of him, making this a safe, and worthwhile investment for New England if it comes to form.
The Patriots will find more answers to their free agency questions once the window for negotiations officially opens up around the market on March 10th at 12 ET.
