Patriots Make Shocking Roster Move vs. Jets
The New England Patriots are set to take on the New York Jets this afternoon. After suffering through a rough 1-6 start to the season, they badly need to find a way to pick up a win.
Drake Maye has looked great in his first two starts of the season, but the team around him has struggled. Jerod Mayo also publicly criticized his team, calling them "soft" after last week's game.
With that in mind, the Patriots have released their list of inactives for today's game. On that list was a shocking roster move. They listed pass-rusher Josh Uche as inactive.
Uche has been openly talked about as a potential trade candidate before the NFL trade deadline on November 5th. This move indicates that they could be working on potential deals and don't want him to risk getting hurt.
So far this season, the 26-year-old pass-rusher has been unable to win a consistent role.
He has played in all seven games so far this season, racking up 13 tackles and two sacks. Back in 2022, he showed off some of his full potential. Uche came through with 27 tackles and 11.5 sacks to go along with two forced fumbles in that season.
New England would have to lock him up to a new contract during the offseason in order to keep him around. That doesn't seem like something they will do at this point in time.
Along with Uche on the inactives list are rookie wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, safety Kyle Dugger, quarterback Joe Milton III, offensive lineman Layden Robinson, and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale.
Clearly, the losses of Polk, Dugger, and Robinson are impact subtractions from the lineup.
Hopefully, the Patriots will be able to overcome the handful of key players who are out today. They're going up against a hungry Jets team with Aaron Rodgers trying to power them to a much-needed win.
