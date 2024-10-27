Three Logical Trades Patriots Can Make
The New England Patriots are gearing up for their Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets today. However, many fans are just as interested to see what the team does on the trade market.
It is widely expected that the Patriots will end up being a seller before November 5th. They have quite a few talented players that could be moved for valuable draft capital.
That being said, no one knows which of those players will actually get moved and where they could get moved to.
With all of the questions swirling around about what New England might do, let's take a look at three trades that could make sense for the Patriots.
K.J. Osborn to the Pittsburgh Steelers
First up on the list is sending Osborn to the Steelers. Pittsburgh has been reported to have interest in three different New England wide receivers. Moving on from Osborn is the most likely option.
Osborn simply has not fit in with the Patriots so far this season. After being signed in free agency, the move has not panned out. He has caught seven passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
A trade to Pittsburgh will give Osborn a fresh start with a team that needs wide receiver help and would net New England a late-round pick in return.
Jonathan Jones to the Green Bay Packers
Next, veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones appears to be another very likely player to get moved. At 31 years old, Jones simply does not fit the long-term outlook for the Patriots.
A team like the Packers makes a ton of sense as a trade partner. Green Bay needs more talent in the secondary and Jones would give them a quality starter across from Jaire Alexander.
In order to get him, the Packers would have to give up a fifth-round pick in return. Jones has played in seven games so far this season, racking up 27 tackles, a forced fumble, and three defended passes. With this trade, New England would be doing right by their veteran defensive back and send him to a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Josh Uche to the Detroit Lions
Finally, there is a pass-rusher that the Patriots could look to move. Josh Uche has been talked about a lot in trade rumors and speculation over the last couple of weeks.
Uche simply has not been able to carve out a consistent role for himself in New England. He has shown flashes of big-time talent and potential, but has not turned into an every down player. After the Lions lost Aidan Hutchinson due to a broken leg, acquiring a piece like Uche would be a big help.
In seven games, the 26-year-old pass-rusher has recorded 13 tackles and two sacks. A fresh start would be a good thing for him and Detroit would be a very logical destination for him to get that fresh start.
