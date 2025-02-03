Patriots Should Steer Clear of Cowboys Pro Bowler
The New England Patriots definitely need to add some help at edge rusher heading into the NFL offseason, and the good news is that this upcoming free-agent crop will be loaded with them.
However, there is one player the Patriots should avoid in the process: DeMarcus Lawrence.
Lawrence has spent his entire 11-year career with the Dallas Cowboys, making four Pro Bowl appearances along the way. Now, he is slated to hit free agency, and he will surely generate considerable interest.
It just shouldn't come from New England.
Why? Well, there are a couple of reasons.
First of all, Lawrence turns 33 years old in April and played in just four games this past season due to a Lisfranc injury. Not exactly a great recipe for a rebuilding team like the Pats.
Second, the former first-round pick is no longer an elite pass rusher.
Lawrence actually specializes in stopping the run, as he earned a fantastic 92.4 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus during his last fully healthy season in 2023.
However, the Boise State product has not logged a double-digit sack campaign since 2018. As a matter of fact, in six seasons since then, he has topped out at 6.5 sacks, and he has only achieved five sacks three times throughout that span.
Don't get it twisted: Lawrence remains a valuable piece, but he simply isn't a great fit for a Patriots team that a.) needs to get younger, and b.) finished last in the league with 28 sacks this past year.
Now, if New England can manage to bag a legitimate pass rusher in free agency and maybe sign Lawrence to a one-year deal, then that could be something. But the chances of the Pats spending money on two edge rushers seems slim, and Lawrence should not be the one they pursue.
