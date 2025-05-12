Patriots Sign Two Players Following Minicamp Tryout
With rookie minicamp now in the books, the New England Patriots are adding some competitive depth to their trenches.
The Pats, per multiple reports, have agreed to sign defensive lineman Isaiah Iton and offensive lineman Mehki Butler to their 90-man roster. Both Iton and Butler had been invited for a tryout with the club during the sessions which took place from May 9-11 at Gillette Stadium.
Following brief stops at both Northern Colorado and Hutchinson Community College, Iton joined Ole Miss in 2020. He played as a rotational defensive lineman for his sophomore and junior seasons, making 24 total tackles and three tackles for loss. The 23-year-old transferred to Rutgers as a senior where he started all 13 games at defensive tackle while compiling 38 tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery.
Iton signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2024. The 6’2” 294-pound defender spent his rookie season on the practice squad with the Titans before signing a futures contract with the club this offseason. After being released by Tennessee in April, Iton accepted an invitation to attend Pats rookie camp, during which he wore jersey number 93.
Butler began his football journey at Iowa Western Community College in 2020, where he earned NJCAA first-team All-American honors. The 24-year-old transferred to Arkansas State in 2023. After redshirting his first season, the 6’3” 310-pound lineman became a fixture at left guard, starting 38 games for the Red Wolves. Though he was not selected in April’s draft, Butler was invited to attend Patriots rookie minicamp, where he wore jersey number 63.
Accounting for the signings of both Iton and Butler, the Patriots' roster currently stands at 91 players. New England will need to make a corresponding move before their new additions can become official.
