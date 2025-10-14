Patriots Sign Rookie TE to Practice Squad
The New England Patriots are fortifying their depth at tight end as they head into Week 7 of the 2025 NFL Season.
The Pats have officially announced that rookie tight end Marshall Lang has been signed to the their practice squad. In order to accommodate Lang’s signings, defensive back Tyron Herring and tight end Gee Scott Jr. have been released from the scout team.
Lang originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie free agent out of Northwestern in May. The 6’4” 252-pounder, was released by Seattle on Aug. 26, during final roster cuts. Throuhgout his college career at Northwestern, the 23-year-old played in 47 games and finished with 48 receptions for 491 yards and 4 touchdowns.
During his final season with the Huskiesin 2024, Lang put himself on the national radar. In his graduate student season, he played in 12 games and made three starts. In total, Lang compiled 11 catches for 115 yards and a receiving touchdown. He caught his first touchdown of the year while hauling in two passes for 28 yards in a win over Eastern Illinois on Sept. 14, before logging a season-high three receptions for 36 yards in an overtime win over Purdue on Nov. 2. Lang had 14 receiving yards in consecutive games vs. Ohio State on Nov. 16 and Michigan on Nov. 23.
Herring was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 23. The 6’1”, 201-pounder, originally was signed by the Green Bay Packers as a rookie free agent out of Delaware in May, and was released by the Packers on Aug. 26 during the final roster cut process. The 24-year-old played in 40 games with 29 starts during his college career at Dartmouth (2019, 2021-22) and at Delaware (2023-24). He recorded 121 total tackles, 15 passes defensed and five interceptions.
Scott, who now concluded his second tour of duty with the Pats, was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Ohio State in May. The 6’3” 240-pounder, was released by the Pats at the end of training camp and was initially signed to the practice squad before being released. He was then re-signed to the practice squad on Sept. 24.. Scott spent five seasons at Ohio State (2020-24) and converted to tight end after beginning his college career as a wide receiver.
With Lang’s signing, as well as the release of both Scott and Herring, the Pats have one remaining spot open on their practice squad, as well as one vacancy on their 53-man game day roster.
