Patriots WR Shines in Homecoming Win
Even though his team occupied the visitors locker room during this weekend’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte clearly enjoyed a little home field advantage.
Boutte, a native of New Iberia, Louisiana, enjoyed a career-best performance, helping the Pats to 25-19 Week 6 victory over the Saints at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome. In what some described as a ‘homecoming” for the Pats’ third-year receiver, Boutte finished the day with an impressive five catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
In short, when New England needed a play, the former LSU standout delivered.
“It was amazing, coming back home … A little emotional, at first,” Boutte told reporters shortly after the game’s conclusion. “It felt like a full-circle moment. It was the first time I’ve been back playing here. I think everything was cool. I got comfortable as we went along … it was a great team win. All the guys bought in, and we got the dub.”
Primed to put on a show in front of his hometown crowd — consisting of approximately 40 of his friends and family — Boutte hauled in two first-half touchdowns for 25 and 29 yards respectively. He also made the game-saving play catch for 21-yards from quarterback Drake Maye, using his body control to staying in bounds, while allowing the Pats to run the clock down to the two-minute warning.
After being used sporadically over the course of his first two seasons, Boutte has already logged two games above 90 yards receiving — the other coming during New England’s season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders where he compiled 103.
Boutte, New England’s sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, spent much of the offseason embroiled in both trade and release rumors. In addition to facing the tall task of assimilating into new coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense, the 23-year-old competed against such talented receivers as Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and rookie Kyle Williams for a spot on the Patriots initial 53.
Though he was aware of the narrative surrounding him, Boutte was content to let his performance on the field speak for itself. He did so, and then some, in Week 6 against the Saints.
"I think if you whine too much about not getting opportunities, sometimes when the ball comes your way, you're not going to make the play.” Boutte said from his postgame podium. “I think it's really just about being dialed in throughout the whole game, because at any given moment, the ball is yours."
Boutte proved himself to be an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6’0, 195-pounds he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has an inherent speed to be elusive when changing direction. In fact, his ability to adjust his body to make contested catches. Boutte’s much-improved route running made him one of Maye’s most-targeted weapons during this Week 6 matchup — a point which was not lost on head coach Mike Vrabel.
“He’s just gotten better… Sometimes the ball finds him and he makes the plays and then when it doesn’t he understands that it just wasn’t his snap. He won the game for us on 3rd-down... You see the confidence that Drake [Maye] has with him.”
Heading into Week 7, Boutte has amassed 18 catches for 301 yards with three touchdowns. While those number may not place him among the NFL’s leaders, it should be noted16 of those receptions have gone for first downs or touchdowns. Accordingly, the former LSU Tiger may have used his Week 6 performance on his hometown stage as a springboard toward New England stardom.
Perhaps Dorothy Gale was right; there really is no place like home.
