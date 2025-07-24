Patriots Rookie Calls First Day of Training Camp a Success
FOXBORO, MA. — It wasn’t the first time the New England Patriots rookies had suited up since arriving in New England. But it was the first time that fans were able to watch some of the newest Patriots vying for a roster spot during Wednesday’s training camp practice.
For undrafted running back Lan Larison, it was the first time he got to experience the rowdy fans of New England for the first time since his arrival.
“Camp day one was a success! Beautiful weather for some football,” Larison told Patriots on SI. “The fans showed out in New England, which brings some extra, much appreciated juice to practice.”
The UC-Davis rookie — on paper — is already one of the fan favorites to try and earn a roster spot come September. That doesn’t mean it didn’t make his summer debut any easier.
“(I) felt like it was a solid day, [but there’s] always room to improve,” Larison said.
During his four-year collegiate career, the back-to-back Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year became a lethal threat for the Aggies. Over 50 games, the three-time First Team All-Conference player racked up over 5,000 scrimmage yards and 51 total touchdowns during his tenure with UC-Davis. It was that explosiveness with the ball in his hands that made New England interested in Larison.
“He was calling me to say he already decided he was going to be a Patriot,” UC-Davis head coach Tim Plough told NESN's Sean T. McGuire. “And I’m like, ‘Well, you might still get drafted, Lan.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, yeah, that’s if I don’t get drafted. ...It was just pretty funny to hear him say he already knows it’s the Patriots when the draft isn’t even over yet."
Wednesday's training camp session wasn't the first time Larison had suited up as a member of the Patriots. He had continually impressed throughout the spring, with multiple highlight plays that drew the attention of his teammates during rookie minicamp and OTAs.
The Patriots made a hefty financial guarantee to Larison during undrafted free agency, giving the running back a $175,000 contract — one of the largest among the UDFA class. Fellow undrafted free agents, tight end CJ Dippre and wide receiver Efton Chism III, also received big contract guarantees, highlighting New England's heavy interest in the team's offensive rookie class.
His first NFL contract doesn't impact how Larison will approach his training camp schedule. All he's worried about is how he can improve in his first summer as a pro.
"[I'm] just focused on stacking days," Larison admitted.
