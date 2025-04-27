Patriots Sign UC Davis RB
As usual, it wasn't long after Day Three of the 2025 NFL Draft before news of undrafted free agents signing with various teams began to surface rapidly.
For the New England Patriots, an interesting signing surfaced very quickly after the 257th draft pick was announced at the tail end of Round Seven.
According to a social media post on X from running back Lan Larison, an Idaho native who spent the last five years as a standout player for the UC Davis Aggies, he indicated that the Patriots had picked him up, and it's fair to assume his undrafted free agent status served as the conduit to that opportunity.
Shortly thereafter, Boston Globe Senior NFL Writer Ben Volin posted on X specifics about Larison's opportunity with the Patriots.
Over his last two seasons (2023-2024), the 6-foot, 215-pound workhorse of a back managed to break 1,000 rushing yards while rising fairly close to 1,000 receiving yards as well.
As a fifth-year 'back in the Big Sky Conference last season, Larison recorded 1,465 rushing yards and 17 touchdown on 284 carries (5.2 yards/carry) on top of a significant 62 receptions for 847 yards and six additional scores. He also attempted nine passes, completing five for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Through 2023 and 2024 combined, the Managerial Economics major cooked up 2,566 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns, 83 catches for 1,045 yards and eight touchdowns.
Larison and the UC Davis Aggies went 11-3 last year, kicking off the season with a 31-13 loss to Cal before compiling a nine-game winning streak from September 7 through November 9. Montana State snapped that run on November 16 in a 30-28 heartbreaker.
Larison and the Aggies defeated Sacramento State and Illinois State thereafter before a 35-21 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes who advanced to the FCS semifinal thereafter.
This will be an interesting off-season development to track moving forward.
