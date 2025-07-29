Patriots Get Significant Injury Update on Key Weapon
The New England Patriots have definitely had some rough injury luck at training camp, but they have finally received some good news on that front.
Tight end Austin Hooper, who had been on the PUP list as a result of an undisclosed injury he suffered earlier in the month, was back on the practice field on Tuesday, via Mike Giardi of The Boston Sports Journal. He was in full pads, too.
The Patriots initially added Hooper last year, hoping he would provide some nice depth behind Hunter Henry. Hooper did that and more, catching 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns while developing a very solid synergy with quarterback Drake Maye.
Thanks to how well Hooper played last season, New England re-signed him to a one-year deal back in March, solidifying the tight end position for 2025.
Hooper was once one of the top tight ends in football, making back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances with the Atlanta Falcons back in 2018 and 2019. Since then, the 30-year-old has played for four different teams and has not quite replicated his Falcons success, failing to even log 500 yards over the last five seasons.
While the former third-round pick may no longer be a genuine top option, he is definitely a reliable, sure-handed target who figures to have a legitimate role in the Pats' aerial attack once again this coming fall.
It should be noted that Hooper's targets may dip a bit in 2025 thanks to the Patriots adding a bevy of weapons over the last several months, but there is very little doubt that Maye will still look for Hooper on those short and intermediate routes so long as he is available.
Given that New England doesn't have any proven tight end options behind Hooper, the veteran will likely be very important to the Pats this coming campaign.
