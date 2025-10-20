Patriots Claim Former Chargers LB
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots continue to bask in the glow of their 31-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, they have added some much-needed depth to their defensive front.
The Pats, per the NFL transaction wire, have claimed linebacker Caleb Murphy. The four-year veteran was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 18.
Murphy originally joined the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent, signing with the Tennessee Titans in April 2023. The 6’3” 254-pound linebacker played his first three pro games under then Titans — and current Patriots — head coach Mike Vrabel, during the 2023 season. He played in two games during 2024, before being waived by the club on Oct. 26.
Just four days removed from his release, Murphy was signed to the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad. Once elevated to the 53-man roster, he played in three games for the Bolts in 2024. Based on his performance, he signed a reserve/future contract in Jan. 2025. Murphy appears in six games this season, before being waived by the Chargers.
Throughout his three-year-career, Murphy has compiled 17 total tackles and one quarterback hit. In total, he has aligned on 226 snaps on defense and 335 on special teams.
Murphy Has Potential
While Murphy’s pro career has been off to a slow statistical start, his collegiate resume is quite impressive. As a senior at Ferris State in 2022, Murphy set the NCAA single-season record with 25.5 sacks and also tied the NCAA record with 39 tackles for loss while Ferris State repeated as national champions. At the end of the season, Murphy became the first non-FBS player to win the Ted Hendrick Award as the nation's best defensive end. He was also named the GLIAC Player of the Year and won the Gene Upshaw Award as the best lineman in NCAA Division II and the Cliff Harris Award as the nation's best small college defensive player.
Based on his being claimed off waivers, Murphy will join the Patriots 53-man active roster. As such, he fills their final open active roster spot. He will join linebackers Harold Landry III, Keion White, Robert Spillane, Marte Mapu, Christian Elliss, Jahlani Tavai, K’Lavon Chaisson, Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder on the depth chart.
Jennings, who has missed the past two weeks with an ankle injury, has been the subject of recent trade rumors. Whether Murphy’s arrival could be a precursor to an impending roster move involving the veteran linebacker is still a matter of conjecture.
