Patriots Star Hints at Return
Throughout the first five weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the absence of star defensive tackle Christian Barmore has been noticeable for the New England Patriots.
So far this year, the Patriots' defensive line has not been consistent by any stretch. Barmore is the unquestioned leader of the defensive line and a legitimate star. The hope is that he will be able to return at some point in the near future.
Barmore has been dealing with blood clots that were diagnosed early on in training camp. He has been forced to the sideline since that diagnosis.
Now, it seems that Barmore may be hinting at a return to the field.
In a post on X, Barmore seemingly suggested that his time is drawing closer to a return. That would be a massive boost for the New England defense.
During the 2023 season with the Patriots, Barmore put together a monstrous year. He recorded 64 total tackles to go along with 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and six defended passes.
At just 25 years old, those numbers show the kind of impact he's capable of making for New England.
Back in April, the Patriots rewarded his impressive season with a monster four-year deal worth up to $92 million. He's being paid like a top defensive tackle because that is exactly what he has become.
There is no guarantee that Barmore is actually hinting at a return. Some believe that he is likely to miss the entire season due to the blood clot issues. The fact of the matter is that no one knows when his return will be.
Obviously, blood clots are a very serious issue. He will not be cleared to play unless they are completely under control.
All of that being said, if New England could get him back on the field, the defense would instantly become much better.
