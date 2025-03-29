Patriots' Stefon Diggs Gives Blunt Answer on Facing Bills
Stefon Diggs is back in the AFC East, as he signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots earlier in the week.
Of course, Diggs spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills between 2020 and 2023 before being traded to the Houston Texans last spring, and while Diggs experienced a great deal of success in Buffalo, he didn't exactly end on good terms with the Bills.
Well, now, Diggs will get to face his former team twice a year, and when asked about how he felt about getting to do that, he made his feelings abundantly clear.
"I'm excited, to say the least," Diggs told reporters.
The 31-year-old made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four years in Buffalo, racking up over 1,000 yards each campaign. His best season came in 2020, when he led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) to go along with eight touchdowns. H earned a First-Team All-Pro selection that year, as well.
While Diggs was incredibly productive throughout his tenure with the Bills, he definitely showed signs of slippage during his final campaign, as he failed to register a single 100-yard performance after Week 6. He still managed to catch 107 passes for 1,183 yards and eight scores, but there was no doubt that Diggs didn't look quite the same.
The University of Maryland product then snared 47 balls for 496 yards while reaching the end zone three times in eight games with the Houston Texans this past year, bowing out with a torn ACL.
Had Diggs remained healthy in 2024, he was on pace to log his sixth straight 1,000-yard campaign, a truly impressive feat.
We'll see if Diggs can resume being an elite pass-catcher with the Patriots next season.
