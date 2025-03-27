Patriots Country

Patriots' Stefon Diggs Still Angry At Bills

The New England Patriots added Stefon Diggs to their offense, and he is motivated to make his former team regret trading him.

Jarrett Bailey

20. Stefon Diggs Position: WR. Years: 2020-23 Achievements: Has had the greatest four-year run at the position in Bills history, and it really isn t close. Has been a Pro Bowler all four years, was a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and second-teamer in 2022. On a team that had only one 100-catch season (Eric Moulds), he has done it all four years he s been here, including a team-record 127 in 2020. He s already fourth in team history in catches (445), yards (5,372), and TDs (37) and / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
The New England Patriots continue to make headlines for big splash signings this offseason. And while they kicked off the new league year signing a hoard of high-level defenders, their latest addition is set to help out Drake Maye and the offense.

The Patriots signed former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year deal worth up to $69 million with $26 million fully guaranteed. The signing makes Diggs the best receiver on the Patriots' roster right away, and gives Maye a proven veteran target that he can turn to. When discussing the move during his Dudes on Dudes podcast, Patriots legend Julian Edelman says he loves the move, but also that Diggs is still upset with the Buffalo Bills for moving on from him.

“I like Stefon Diggs in New England," Edelman said. "Because Stefon Diggs is still pissed off at the Bills. So there’s gonna be hunger and there’s gonna be urgency and there’s gonna be a fire under his ass in the meeting room when he’s in New England at practice, which they could use a little fire under their ass in that receiver room."

Diggs was traded to the Bills in 2020, where he helped Buffalo become the powerhouse in the AFC that they are. Since then, Buffalo is second in the NFL in regular season wins and playoff wins. In that span, Diggs had 100 catches in each of his four seasons with the Bills and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2020. He was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2022 and a Pro Bowler in each of his four years in Buffalo.

In Houston, he was on pace for a fifth-straight 100-reception season at the time of his ACL injury that kept him out the remainder of the season. His role in Houston was that of a No. 2 or 1b. to Nico Collins. Now, he is the unquestioned No. 1 once again in New England who will be looked upon to be an instant difference-maker.

Jarrett Bailey
JARRETT BAILEY

Jarrett Bailey has covered the NFL since 2020 for various outlets, including The Sporting News and USA Today. He is the host of The Pump Fake Podcast and a lover of Batman lure and Professional Wrestling

