Patriots Suffer Major Blow Before Steelers Game
It looks like the New England Patriots will officially be without the services of their star cornerback for yet another week.
According to a team release, the Patriots have ruled out Christian Gonzalez for Week 3's matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers with a hamstring injury.
It's the same hamstring strain for Gonzalez that's kept him limited since the start of the new season.
Despite participating in limited capacity for the Patriots' three practices throughout the week and some optimism of his season debut being in play, the Patriots have opted to take the safe approach in bringing Gonzalez back to action this season.
Mike Vrabel would issue a positive injury update on Gonzalez's status leading up to their matchup vs. the Steelers this weekend, noting he was both preparing as a starter and working hard to get back on the field.
”There’s a chance,” Vrabel said of Gonzalez's availability vs. the Steelers. “We'll figure out how he progresses along the week, we'll see what he can do and have him do what he can do … He’s still preparing as a starter and asking questions as a starter in the meetings, and all those things. So, that's where we're at … He's continuing to improve, working hard and trying to get back.”
While things felt like they were trending in the right direction for his availability, Gonzalez will remain sidelined to look ahead to Week 4 vs. the Carolina Panthers for his next chance at making his debut for the 2025 season.
Defensive end Keion White and fullback Jack Westover remain the only Patriots to join Gonzalez on the injury report vs. the Steelers, both of them with a questionable status ahead of kickoff.
In the meantime, Gonzalez's absence leaves the Patriots with the same cornerback unit they've run with throughout the first two games of the start of the season for Week 3 vs. Pittsburgh: Carlton Davis and Alex Austin will stick as the top two names manning on the boundary, while the versatile Marcus Jones fills in as the starting nickel.
