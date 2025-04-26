Patriots Surprising Draft Pick Raising Serious Questions
The New England Patriots decided to select Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with the 38th pick of the NFL Draft on Friday night, landing an explosive offensive weapon for Drake Maye.
But was he the right kind of weapon?
Sara Marshall of Musket Fire questions whether or not the Patriots made the right decision in drafting a halfback, especially when speedy wide receiver Luther Burden III was on the board.
"But [Jayden] Higgins was the first receiver taken at No. 34 by the Texans, leaving Burden on the board by the time the Patriots were on the clock. It seemed like the obvious pick, only for them to turn the draft on its head and take running back TreVeyon Henderson instead," Marshall wrote. "While Henderson is beyond impressive on the ground and even as a blocker, passing on a player like Burden could haunt Mike Vrabel, especially since the Bears took him with the following pick."
Burden had been connected to New England throughout the 2024 regular season, as he entered the year widely viewed as a potential top-10 pick for the 2025 draft. However, a rather underwhelming campaign at Missouri caused his stock to plummet.
Still, there is no denying that Burden has talent, as evidenced by the fact that he hauled in 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023.
Plus, the Pats clearly needed more help at wide receiver. Yes, they signed Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, but Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL, and Hollins is not exactly a top option.
Did the Patriots make a grave error here? Perhaps, considering some had Burden ranked as one of the most gifted receivers in this draft class.
Henderson is a terrific player, but New England may have been better off with Burden.
