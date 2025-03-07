Super Bowl Champion Guard Named Great Fit for Patriots
The New England Patriots have already had an offseason filled with change. After dismissing Jerrod Mayo as head coach and hiring Mike Vrabel, the identity of the team instantly evolved, and more changes can be expected to come when the new league year begins and free agency opens up.
The Patriots have the coveted promising young quarterback on a rookie contract in Drake Maye, who showed of potential in what was a Pro Bowl rookie season. With that in mind, keeping him upright is at the top of New England's priority list, which is why they'll likely be in the market for multiple offensive linemen this offseason. One name in particular that has been linked to the Patriots is Philadelphia Eagles guard Mekhi Becton, as Matt Verderame labeled the former first-round pick as a perfect fit for the Patriots.
"Becton reset his value with an excellent season in 2024 with the Eagles, showing his best position is inside instead of at left tackle," Verderame writes. "With the Patriots, Becton could stay on the interior and be part of a full-scale rebuild for New England, which is the only team in the league with more than $100 million in cap space. The big issue with Becton has been durability, as he missed all but one game between 2021 and ’22."
Becton made the position change from tackle to guard when he joined the Eagles this past season, and he reaped instant results as a valuable starter on Philadelphia's offensive line. His run blocking helped Saquon Barkley have the tremendous season he had, and he only allowed two hits on the quarterback, per PFF. The Patriots have money to spend this offseason, and building a wall in front of Maye will be of the utmost importance.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!