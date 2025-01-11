Patriots Timeline for Head Coach Hire Revealed
The New England Patriots are believed to have two favorites for their head coaching vacancy in Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson, and according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the team is looking to make a move as fast as the coming days with their hire.
"Lions OC Ben Johnson interviewed well with the Patriots but plans to meet with other teams. Meanwhile, the Patriots are pushing for a quick resolution to their HC search, per source. Many around the league expect a decision this weekend," Russini wrote on X.
Both Vrabel and Johnson have interviewed elsewhere, and will continue to be considered for multiple positions with teams looking for coaches. The Patriots have also interviewed other candidates, meeting with Bryon Leftwich and Pep Hamilton as well.
They were turned down by Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Greg Bedard of the Boston Journal believes the Patriots are heavy-favorites to hire Vrabel, who won two Super Bowls during his time as a player in New England.
"I think there’s a 90% chance that Mike Vrabel is the next head coach of the New England Patriots,” Bedard said. “The biggest reason you could point to why it’s Vrabel and not someone like Ben Johnson is simple — look at what the Krafts just went through. They hired their own rookie head coach, someone they believed in and knew well, and that guy fell on his face."
Still, Johnson's success as the Lions offensive coordinator has made him a big name on the coaching market the last two years, and the Patriots could look to land one of the top offensive minds to work with quarterback Drake Maye.
Either way, it appears we'll have an answer soon enough.
