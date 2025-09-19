Patriots Coach Gives Update on Preseason Star
Efton Chism III lit up the preseason in August, but ever since he survived cut-down day and made the New England Patriots 53-man roster, he's been inactive ever since.
So what has the undrafted wide receiver been doing these past few weeks behind the scenes?
"He’s also learning to be versatile throughout the whole offense, not just playing slot receiver like he spent most of his time in training camp," wide receiver coach Todd Downing told reporters Thursday. "He’s learning all the positions, because a lot of the times that fourth, fifth or even sixth receiver on game day, you have to be able to plug and play him anywhere if somebody needs a shoelace."
Chism has been sporting new numbers each of the first two weeks of the season, mimicking the opponents receivers on the scout team. For Week 1, he donned Raiders' Tre Tucker's No. 1 and the week after, he wore No. 6 to practice as Malik Washington on the Dolphins. It's part of his learning process, as he helps the starting defense prepare for the game, while Chism reps at various spots on offense.
"He’s really evolved in that way too, and that’s fun to see," Downing said. "Love where he’s at. Happens to be in a room with five other talented guys on the active (roster)."
Of course, Chism is stuck at the bottom of the depth chart behind the likes of Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas. Just because the Eastern Washington rookie has been a healthy scratch the first two games, that doesn't mean he's checked out.
"He’s learning his pro routine. He’s tied at the hip with Mack, so those two are together all the time," Downing said. "He’s learning how to prepare his body. He’s learning how to recover from heavy loads on practice days and things like that."
Chism and Hollins bonded over the summer, something both receivers had talked about. While Hollins, Diggs and Boutte all have contributed to the passing attack through two weeks, the pair of Williams and Douglas has struggled to get open and find the ball in their direction.
Douglas -- who did catch the Patriots' first touchdown of the season -- has been held to just three catches so far. He's trending to be more of a game plan-style player in Josh McDaniels' offense, and if he isn't able to make plays, don't rule out the pending debut of Chism.
The rookie earned his place in the preseason, grabbing two touchdowns and breaking a number of tackles against the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings. That performance earned him the trust of his coaches, who are sure he'll get on the field soon enough.
“I know his time will come soon,” Downing confidently said.
