Patriots' Tom Brady Drops Surprising Chiefs Take
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to do something that Tom Brady and the New England Patriots never achieved: win three straight Super Bowls.
The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 this Sunday and will be trying to become the first team in NFL history to capture three consecutive Super Bowl titles.
Patriots legend Tom Brady — who will be broadcasting the game on FOX — provided his take on Kansas City this week, and he revealed an interesting take on the all-time great squad.
"The only thing I root for in these situations are great games," Brady said on the Let's Go podcast. "I will say if the Chiefs win, I will be very happy for them. I mean, what they've achieved is unmatched."
Brady won seven Super Bowls during his 23-year playing career, with six of them coming in New England. While the Pats did repeat during the 2003-04 and 2004-05 campaigns, they never even made it to three Super Bowls in a row, so what Kansas City is doing is absolutely unique. That being said, the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback understands exactly what the Chiefs are going through.
"And I think that's cool because people always hated on us for so many years. And I didn't understand it because all I did was like — we try to do things the right way, we try to go out there and compete for our job and win," Brady said. "There's an excellence that I appreciate about people who are doing other things at really high levels, because you understand the commitment that it takes for them to do what they're doing. And to be in this country and to not cheer for excellence is beyond me."
Of course, Brady is hyper competitive, so deep down, he surely does not want Mahomes — who has already won three championships — to eventually catch him. But at this rate, Mahomes is on pace to surpass Brady at some point.
All things considered, though, it will be exceedingly difficult for Mahomes and Co. to sustain this level of success in the years to come.
