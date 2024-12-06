Patriots' Bill Belichick Interested in College Job
After sitting out the 2024 season, many have expected former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to end up back on an NFL sideline next year. That may not end up being the case.
Belichick not returning to an NFL sideline has nothing to do with him not having interest in coaching. In fact, he seems to be more interested in coaching than ever. Instead, it has to do with him considering moving to college football.
On Thursday, reports came out that Belichick had interviewed for the North Carolina Tar Heels job. Now, it sounds like he could be interest in other college openings as well.
As reported by Albert Breer and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, Belichick as a "genuine" interest in coaching a college team.
"Sources tell SI that Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as coach of the New England Patriots, definitely wants to coach again in 2025 after sitting out this season," they wrote. "His interest was believed to be centered on a return to the NFL—which still could be in play—but multiple sources say Belichick has been in discussions with North Carolina for several days and has a genuine interest in the college game."
Making the move to the college game would be interesting. Belichick would need to figure out the recruiting side of things, as well as the NIL market, but his coaching would fit perfectly.
Simply having his presence on the sideline would turn any team that he coaches into a prime recruiting destination.
Throughout his NFL head coaching career, Belichick won six Super Bowls with the Patriots. He has compiled a career record of 302-165.
It will be interesting to see what Belichick ends up choosing to do. New England fans would prefer to see him coach in college rather than helping lead another NFL team to success. They have already had to watch that happen with Tom Brady.
Only time will tell, but Belichick could very well end up making the move to college football for the next chapter of his career.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!