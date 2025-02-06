What Patriots Trade for Cooper Kupp Could Look Like
Cooper Kupp has been mentioned a few times as a potential target for the New England Patriots this offseason. Add in the fact that it has now been confirmed he will be moved and things have gotten even more interesting.
One major need heading into the offseason is to bring in a top-tier wide receiver for young quarterback Drake Maye. Making a move to acquire Kupp from the Los Angeles Rams would be exactly that kind of move.
Granted, Kupp is not the young star that he used to be. He is now 31 years old and will be 32 before the start of the 2025 season.
Despite his age, Kupp could be an elite pickup for at least the next two to three years.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Rams, Kupp ended up playing in 12 games. He caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six scores. Those numbers aren't amazing, but they certainly aren't shabby.
He is still more than capable of being a high-impact player. A change of scenery could do him well too.
All of that being said, what could a trade for Kupp look like for the Patriots?
Quite frankly, Los Angeles does not have a lot of bargaining leverage. They simply sound like they're ready to move on and save some money by trading Kupp. That could drive down his price tag aggressively.
It would be reasonable to expect that a fourth-round pick could do the trick. Perhaps they could tack on a sixth or seventh round draft pick as well.
Basically, New England would not have to break the bank to pull off a trade for him.
If that is indeed a reasonable price tag for Kupp that the Rams would accept, the Patriots should strongly consider it. They could try to sign Tee Higgins in free agency first or potentially check in on a trade for another wide receiver like A.J. Brown. However, Kupp is readily available whereas the others could simply be a dream scenario.
Only time will tell, but a trade for Kupp seems like a very good idea for New England. They could still look to bring in a second wide receiver, but a healthy version of Kupp could very well take the Patriots' offense to the next level.
