Drake Maye Recruiting Top NFL Stars to Patriots
In the week leading up to the Super Bowl, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was busy spending time in Orlando for his Pro Bowl nod to celebrate a strong rookie season, also getting a few days to connect with a few of the league's brightest stars of both the AFC and NFC.
And through that time in Orlando, Maye was seemingly trying his hand on the recruiting side to get some notable faces interested in the prospects of coming to New England.
During an interview on the Up And Adams Show, Maye broke down his weekend at the Pro Bowl, sharing that he didn't hold back on his recruiting pitches to get some stars intrigued about coming to play alongside him in New England.
"Definitely think a little bit [of recruiting]," Maye said. "I've been getting to know some of the guys. Getting to know, telling them a little about Boston, about Foxborough, about Gillette a little bit. Tell them about the fanbase. It's definitely time to get to know some guys and let them know that the Pats got some things to make some moves this offseason."
The Patriots have tons of flexibility to make some moves this offseason. They're armed with the most cap space in the league, strong draft capital, a new and respected head coach, and with a franchise quarterback like Maye in the fold, his presence could add to the desire for some of the NFL's best to build something in Foxborough.
Considering recent history and the current state of the roster, getting premier guys willing to come to New England could be a tougher sell that's much easier said than done. Even still, it hasn't stopped the Patriots signal caller from trying.
