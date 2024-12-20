Patriots Legendary Trade Among Best in Last 25 Years
The New England Patriots pulled off a massive trade back in 2007. It ended up being a massive steal.
Of course, as many fans know, the Patriots acquired superstar wide receiver Randy Moss from the then Oakland Raiders for the low price of a 2007 fourth-round pick.
What happened next is history. Moss went on a tear for New England and put up some of the best years of his career. Even now, he is a massive fan favorite for Patriots fans.
Even though he is mostly remembered for his career with the Minnesota Vikings, Moss is a New England legend as well. Nothing can ever take away from three monster seasons that he produced for the Patriots.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at the top 25 trades made in the wide world of sports over the last 25 years. When it came to New England acquiring Moss, that trade was ranked No. 6.
"The New England Patriots had a knack for finding the perfect reclamation project and revitalizing a player's career during the Bill Belichick era, and there is no greater example of that than Randy Moss," they wrote.
Moss ended up having the best season of his entire NFL career with the Patriots in 2007. In that campaign, he racked up 98 receptions for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Being able to acquire a superstar for a fourth-round pick was a massive steal. Moss also helped Tom Brady put up the kind of numbers that he did during that time period.
There have been few better connections than the Brady to Moss duo. Those two players had elite chemistry.
Throughout his entire career, Moss ended up catching 982 passes for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns. He has gone down as one of the best to ever play the wide receiver position.
While he has been out of football since the 2012 season, Moss is still talked about to this day. Fans will never forget how good Moss was and his years with the Patriots were insane.
All of that being said, the trade for Moss ranking at No. 6 shows just how good it was for New England. It certainly belongs on this list where it was ranked.
