Patriots Training Camp Preview: Special Teams
The New England Patriots and special teams prowess have been largely synonymous throughout the franchise’s history.
While the Pats typically proficient exemplary unit has seen it share of struggles in recent years — from costly penalties to breakdowns in coverage — the Pats third phase experienced a pseudo-resurrection in 2024 under the direction of coordinator Jeremy Springer. Following a finish within the league’s cellar just one year prior, the Pats ranked 16th overall in special teams efficiency led by unit ace Brendan Schooler.
Still, the Pats will enter 2025 with a new long snapper, as well as potentially a new place kicker. With the first Patriots set to report for training camp in less then one week, here are three Pats special teams specialists, which might catch a ‘sharp eye’ this summer.
Andres Borregales
While it may be quite some time before he is mentioned alongside the heralded Pats of the past, Borregales has the skill set to become a fan favorite in short order. The 23-year-old spent four seasons with the Miami Hurricanes, appearing in 50 games. During that span, he made 74 of 86 field goal attempts as well as 183 of 184 extra points. His best season came in 2025, when he went 18-of-19 on field goals — including a long of 56 — and a perfect 62-of-62 on extra point attempts.
In the final analysis, Borregales has the both the leg strength and the mindset to take one kick at a time and self-diagnose after a miss without over-thinking. His status as a sixth-round pick in April’s draft may give him the upper hand in the competition with veteran John Parker Romo — at least, in the minds of Patriots fans. However, there is much work to be done to write his name into the same hallowed tomes as Vinatieri, Stephen Gostkowski, Gino Cappelletti and others — especially when attempting to kick through potentially harsh New England winters.
Julian Ashby
New England’s selection of Vanderbilt’s long snapper with pick 251 in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft certainly raised some eyebrows. Not only was he the first snapper selected in the NFL draft since 2021, Ashby also appeared to be the heir-apparent to longtime team captain . With Cardona’s eventual release from the team in late April, the 22-year-old became the de-factor starter at a position which is typically not known for turnover — especially in Foxborough.
Perhaps the most polarizing Patriots pick in 2025, Ashby‘s selection was not without merit. The Vanderbilt product played in all 13 games for Commodores in 2024, executing 114 snaps during the season. He also proved himself willing to engage in coverage, earning two tackles, one in each game against Kentucky and South Carolina. While the Pats would have preferred to sign Ashby as an undrafted free agent, the tangible interest shown in him by several teams led New England’s brass to believe that he would have been drafted between picks 252 and 256 — a chance they were ultimately unwilling to take.
At 6’1”, 231 pounds, Ashby blends build and athleticism with impressive speed and accuracy of snaps on punts and field goals. When utilized in unison with a strong work ethic, tackling ability and a “team-first approach,” Ashby is likely to pay greater dividends in New England than he did during his time at Vanderbilt.
Marcus Jones
Though he has been a solid contributor to New England’s defensive backfield — as well as an occasional weapon on offense, Jones’ most significant contributions to the Pats’ have arguably come in the return game.
At his core, the former Houston Cougar is a phenomenal athlete, with significant breakaway speed, as evidenced by his game-winning 84-yard punt return against the New York Jets in Week 11 of his rookie season in 2022. That season, Jones compiled 1,007 total return yards in 15 games played. He led the NFL in total punt return yards, as well as with a 12.5-yard punt return average. He also ranked seventh in the NFL with a 23.9-yard kickoff return average, while finishing fifth in total kick return yards. For his efforts, Jones was voted to the Associated Press All-Pro first team as a punt returner. He was also named as both an All-NFL and All-AFC punt returner by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA.)
Since that time, Jones has unfortunately been unable to reach his previous heights. In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Jones suffered a shoulder injury and was placed on season-ending injured reserve. He returned in 2024 as the starting slot corner and primary punt returner. He played in 14 games with nine starts, recording 58 tackles, 10 pass deflections, and one interception at cornerback. As New England’s primary pun returner, he compiled 386 return yards, while averaging 14.8 yards per return. If Jones can recapture some of his rookie-season magic, New England’s return game could be fun to watch in 2025.
