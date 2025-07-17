Patriots Training Camp Preview: Linebackers
After looking a step too slow — and perhaps a bit long-in-the-tooth, at times — last season, the New England Patriots are ready to get faster on defense in 2025; particularly at linebacker.
Under the tutelage of new head coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, the Pats are adapting a more aggressive style of defense. In order to properly institute such a systemic change, New England has both added and promoted faster, more compact linebackers to aid in the pass rush and run defense
Accordingly, the Pats will enter 2025 with Christian Elliss, Robert Spillane, Jack Gibbens, Marte Mapu, Anfernee Jennings in and Jahlani Tavai, Cam Riley and Monty Rice out.
With the first Patriots set to report for training camp in less than one week, here are three Pats linebackers, which might catch a ‘sharp eye’ this summer.
Robert Spillane
A veteran of seven NFL seasons, Spillane signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. The Western Michigan product joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans In 2018. After his lone season in Music City — in which Vrabel served as his head coach — Spillane went on to spend four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning a core role on special teams while becoming a regular on defensive sub-package duties. Since 2023, he has been a member of the Raiders. The 6’1” 229-pound linebacker has compiled 497 tackles, 8.5 sacks, six interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries throughout his NFL tenure.
Spillane is at his best when diagnosing the run and is an underrated zone defender. As such, he is seemingly the ideal fit within Vrabel’s new-look defense. However, his most prominent contribution to New England’s defense may be felt as much on the sidelines and in the locker room as on the field. Spillane has a well-deserved reputation as a team leader. Taken in tandem with his high football IQ, the veteran linebacker is properly positioned to help transform New England’s defense in short order.
Jack Gibbens
Gibbens first played under Vrabel in 2022 as an undrafted rookie with the Tennessee Titans. Although the 26-year-old’s penchant for ‘Q and A’ initially caught Vrabel’s eye, he was ultimately cut at the end of training camp. Following a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, the University of Minnesota product was eventually promoted to Tennessee’s 53-man roster. He played in five games, making two starts as a rookie.
By 2023, Gibbens had earned a starting linebacker role in Vrabel’s defense. The 6’3” 242-pound defender compiled 95 total tackles, three passes defensed and one sack in his best statistical season as a pro. Gibbens logged 44 tackles and 1/2 sack before an ankle injury ended his 2024 season after 10 games — his first NFL campaign devoid of Vrabel’s tutelage.
Despite being previously considered a bit small compared to typical Patriots linebackers, Gibbens’ frame projects as a strong fit within Vrabel’s defensive system.
Marte Mapu
Despite having aligned predominantly at safety for the past two seasons, Mapu will apparently be making the switch to linebacker when the team reconvenes.
Since joining the team in 2023, Mapu has been off to a slow start in his NFL tenure. The Patriots third-round pick (No. 76 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft played in 17 games and aligned on 204 (approx. 18 percent) of the team’s defensive snaps during his rookie season. Mapu finished the year with 18 tackles, one interception, a pass break-up and a forced fumble. Though he started 2024 on injured reserve, the Sacramento State product logged 46 total tackles, six passes-defensed, three forced fumbles and one interception.
Though he has spent much of his time at either linebacker or safety, Mapu has both practiced and played at various spots on the defensive side of the ball since first donning a Patriots uniform. Though he was previously listed among the safeties on the team’s depth chart, he has played both an off-the-ball role, as well as the deep safety spot.
In the final analysis, Mapu may find his best fit within Vrabel’s defense as a weakside linebacker. At 6’3”, 230-pounds, he fits the mold of agile, athletic linebackers, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback. Provided he is able to build upon his experience as a box player, training him for full-time linebacker duties could allow the hard-hitting defender to reach his potential.
