Patriots Triple Up at WR in Mock Draft
Looking ahead to the future for the New England Patriots, there are a few positions that they will need to focus on improving in order to get back to being a serious contender.
One of those positions happens to be at wide receiver. That has been a glaring weakness for the team so far throughout the first six weeks of the 2024 NFL season.
With that in mind, on analyst has predicted that the Patriots will swing big in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Zach Presnell of FanSided recently did a seven-round mock draft for New England. In that mock draft, he had them taking three wide receivers.
With their first-round pick, he has the Patriots taking Travis Hunter. In the second round, he has projected them to snag Emeka Egbuka. Finally, in the seventh round, he has them targeting Matthew Golden.
Obviously, Hunter would be the biggest prize get of the draft for them. He's a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver talent and has become one of the most popular players in college football. So far this season in six games, he has caught 49 passes for 587 yards and six touchdowns.
Egbuka is another extremely talented wide receiver who many people think will be a first round pick. Getting him in the second round would be a huge steal. He has caught 40 passes for 526 yards and six touchdowns so far this year.
Finally, Golden is a bit of a sleeper target. The junior wideout has caught 19 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns. He has big-play potential and could end up being a steal in the seventh round.
If New England were to go this route, they would be casting a wide net. Hopefully, at least two of the three players would end up becoming key players for the Patriots moving forward.
Drake Maye is now the starting quarterback in New England. The front office has to figure out a way to bring in more support and talent around him.
Approaching the draft like this would be a great step in the right direction. All three of these players could end up making the team and developing alongside the young quarterback for the future.
