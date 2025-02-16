Patriots Urged to Keep Surprising Playmaker
The New England Patriots had probably the worst set of weapons in football this past season, which makes what rookie quarterback Drake Maye achieved all the more impressive.
However, there was actually one position in which the Patriots were pretty solid in 2024: tight end.
Hunter Henry led the way with 66 receptions for 674 yards and a couple of touchdowns, representing Maye's favorite target throughout the year.
But then there was backup tight end Austin Hooper, who caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three scores and comprised a nice extra security blanket for Maye.
The problem is Hooper is slated to hit free agency, and the Patriots may be focusing their attention elsewhere. However, Michael DeVito of Musket Fire thinks that New England should make it a priority to re-sign Hooper for 2025.
"Hooper is a nine-year veteran on his fifth team. The 6'4", 254-pounder will turn 31 during the season. He caught over 70 passes in two seasons in his prime in Atlanta," DeVito wrote. "He's past that now, but in 2024, for the Pats, he still logged 45 catches for 476 yards and three TDs. He qualifies as a solid backup to Henry and if he can be signed to a decent, maybe 2-year, team-friendly deal."
Of course, cost matters here, and because the Pats have so many other holes up and down the roster, they may choose to let Hooper walk and simply draft a tight end.
Hooper is now 30-years-old, so he doesn't really fit the Patriots' timeline. Yes, he helped out Maye a bunch this past year, but Henry is under contract and will be there next season. Plus, you have to figure that New England will add some more playmakers in the coming months.
