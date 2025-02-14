Patriots Urged to Make Painful Offseason Decision
The New England Patriots are definitely in need of a significant overhaul this offseason, as they just went 4-13 and have arguably the worst roster in the NFL.
Fortunately, the Patriots have tons of cap room, so they will be able to make some big moves in free agency, but they may also be forced to make some painful decisions.
New England doesn't have a whole lot of key free agents of its own, but one of the few is cornerback Jonathan Jones, the longest-tenured member of the defense.
Michael DeVito of Musket Fire thinks the Pats may have to unfortunately part ways with Jones this offseason, ending his near-decade-long run in Foxborough.
"First is the largest earner in 2024 in the Patriots' free agent class, nine-year Patriots veteran Jonathan Jones," DeVito wrote. "The team dished out $13M in guarantees to Jones in 2024, but his play did not warrant it. Jones played in all 17 games and had a respectable 58 total stops, six passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Yet Jones has had no interceptions the past two years and will be entering his year-32 season. It's undisputable that the $13M on the cap can be used much more effectively at any number of positions, such as wide receiver, left tackle, edge, and defensive tackle. Jones should be allowed to leave."
Jones, who played his collegiate football at Auburn, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent back in 2016 and helped them win a couple of Super Bowl championships.
When he was younger, Jones was definitely a valuable member of New England's secondary, but now, it's pretty evident that the 31-year-old has lost a step, and with the Pats rebuilding, he no longer fits the team's timeline.
Jones will definitely find a home in free agency, but DeVito is right: it's time for both sides to move on from one another.
