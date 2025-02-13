Patriots Reporter Shuts Down Myles Garrett Hope
The New England Patriots are expected to be aggressive this offseason. Following the news of Myles Garrett's trade request from the Cleveland Browns, they were instantly linked as a potential trade suitor.
While the idea of Garrett coming to the Patriots is intriguing, is it really a good fit? Would Garrett even want to play for New England?
At this point in time, the answer to those questions is unknown. However, one reporter doesn't think that Garrett is the right fit for the Patriots and he doesn't think that Garrett would want to join the team.
Chris Mason of MassLive has fired back against the hope of New England landing Garrett.
"The Patriots need to prioritize their extended future with No. 4 — Garrett turns 30 next season — and I don’t think he’d want to come to New England regardless," Mason wrote. "Garrett has said he’s seeking a trade to a contender, and lest we forget, the Patriots finished 4-13 last year and haven’t won a playoff game since the 2018 season."
Unfortunately, Mason is 100 percent correct with his thoughts on the matter. Garrett is a fun trade target to think about, but he simply isn't practical at this stage of his career.
Garrett has requested a trade from the Browns because he doesn't think he can compete for a championship there. Even though the Patriots expect to take a big step forward in 2025, there is a miniscule chance that they can do enough to be a Super Bowl caliber team.
That being said, no one can count out New England either. They do have big goals this offseason. Could the front office actually make a run at Garrett?
It's possible, albeit not the best fit. At the end of the day, the Patriots have a lot of money and great draft capital to work with. Should they want Garrett, they could create a very competitive trade offer.
Hopefully, New England decides to focus on the future. The front office should look to bring in win now players, but only if they can also fit the big picture.
A name like Tee Higgins would make much more sense for the future of the Patriots.
