Patriots Urged to Part Ways With Breakout Player
The New England Patriots didn't have a whole lot to be excited about last season, but they did have a few bright spots, and one of them was wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.
The Patriots had the worst receiving corps in football in 2024, but Boutte actually proved to be a pleasant surprise, catching 43 passes for 589 yards and three touchdowns while also developing a strong rapport with quarterback Drake Maye.
However, New England added several new pieces to its wide receiver room this offseason, which has put Boutte's status with the team in question.
In fact, Bleacher Report's Matt Holder has listed Boutte among six NFL players in need of a change of scenery heading into 2025.
"With wideouts DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker also returning from last year's team, it's a crowded position group in New England," Holder wrote. "That potentially pushes Boutte down the depth chart, and he was already a 'name to watch' as a trade candidate during last April's draft. Meanwhile, the Patriots have a few holes on the roster to address if the team wants to be competitive this fall. So, if the 2023 sixth-round pick isn't going to get many targets, it would make sense for both sides to seek a trade."
The Patriots signed Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency while also selecting Kyle Williams in the NFL Draft. Plus, they picked up undrafted free agent Efton Chism III.
That has created quite the competition at the wide receiver position in Foxborough, and while Boutte was actually sort of a breakout weapon for New England last year, it stands to reason that the Pats may trade him in order to make room for other options.
Should the Patriots place the LSU product on the trade block, they would surely get some nibbles from teams looking for receiving help.
