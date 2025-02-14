Patriots Predicted to Make Major NFL Draft Trade for WR
The New England Patriots need wide receiver help. Heading into the offseason, that has been one of the most talked about scenarios surrounding the team.
Many believe that the Patriots will first look to sign a star in free agency like Tee Higgins. Chris Godwin could be another potential option. New England has also been linked to some veteran options like Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins.
While those players could all make sense for the Patriots, the 2025 NFL Draft is another route they could take for wide receiver help.
That being said, a new prediction would have New England pulling off a major trade during the draft to land Drake Maye a playmaker.
Matt St. Jean of Pats Pulpit has projected that the Patriots will select LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick. After that, he sees New England trading back into the first round for a wide receiver. That wide receiver was Ohio State standout Emeka Egbuka.
In his trade idea, the Patriots would send the No. 38 overall pick in the second round and the No. 77 overall pick in the third round to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the No. 27 overall pick.
"Egbuka is a tough football player who is not afraid to do the dirty work in an offense, and he comes from a winning culture at Ohio State, Mike Vrabel’s alma mater," St. Jean wrote. "He’s also been remarkably productive, averaging over two yards per route run in all three seasons as a starter. In New England, he’d project into a role similar to the one Ja’Lynn Polk was expected to fill."
During the 2024 college football season with the Buckeyes, Egbuka ended up catching 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a huge part of leading Ohio State to a national championship win.
Could Egbuka be an instant No. 1 option for Drake Maye? Likely not, but he would be an instant impact player.
Ideally, New England could land Egbuka in the NFL Draft and sign a proven wideout. Even if it's not a star wideout, a Hopkins or even Stefon Diggs could do the trick along with the rookie.
Expect to see the Patriots bring in more wide receiver talent. They want to build around Maye and adding a piece like Egbuka would be a nice step in that direction.
