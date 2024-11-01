Patriots WR Escapes Trade Despite Rumors
It's no secret that the New England Patriots are likely going to be sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and one of the top names floating on the trade block is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
In theory, trading Bourne makes sense. He is 29 years old, he isn't a No. 1 receiver and at this point, he probably isn't going to get a whole lot better. He also has a torn ACL in his rearview mirror.
However, it's looking more and more like the Patriots will hold on to him.
Dan Kelley of Patriots Football Now put together a list of players that New England probably won't be moving before Nov. 5, and Bourne was in the ranks.
"The 13 players Wolf signed to deals beyond this season should all be safe as well," Kelley wrote. "That group consists of RB Antonio Gibson, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, WR Kendrick Bourne, TE Hunter Henry, OL Mike Onwenu, C David Andrews, DT Christian Barmore, DT Davon Godchaux, LB Anfernee Jennings, LB Jahlani Tavai, S Kyle Dugger, S Jabrill Peppers, and ST Brenden Schooler."
Bourne signed a three-year contract extension during the offseason, indicating that the Pats do actually view him as a part of their long-term plans.
The Patriots initially signed Bourne back in 2021, and since then, he has been a mostly reliable weapon in the team's aerial attack.
He hauled in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns during his debut campaign in New England. Then, after taking a step back with 35 catches for 434 yards and one score in 2022, Bourne appeared primed to post similar numbers to 2021 last year, as he had snared 37 balls for 406 yards and four touchdowns before succumbing to a torn ACL.
Bourne returned earlier this month and has totaled four grabs for 29 yards in four games.
Other Pats receivers, however, such as K.J. Osborn and Tyquan Thornton, may end up getting traded.
