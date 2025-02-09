Patriots Urged to Take Surprising Free Agency Approach
The New England Patriots have needs up and down their roster. Outside of quarterback and maybe tight end, it's hard to find a position in which the Patriots don't have a glaring hole.
However, wide receiver and offensive line are widely viewed as the two biggest issues for New England, which laid claim to probably the worst groups in those respective areas this past season. The Pats are also in desperate need of pass-rushing help.
So you would then think that the Pats would prioritize those three areas in free agency, right? Well, not according to Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team.
"Free agency rarely has great tackles or pass-rushers, so the Patriots may have to open the wallet or address secondary needs so they can go best player available in the draft," Valentino wrote.
In other words, New England probably shouldn't focus heavily on acquiring offensive line help or edge rushers in free agency. It may be better off punting to the draft.
Here's the thing, though: there actually are some pretty good tackles hitting the free-agent market, and there will definitely be some very intriguing young pass rushers available.
The Pats are slated to have more cap room than any other team in the NFL, so they should absolutely be able to land a couple of big pieces provided that players would actually be willing to go to Foxborough.
Yes, the Patriots do need to hit big in the NFL Draft, unlike last year when New England largely struck out on all of its non-Drake Maye picks. But it seems unlikely that the Pats will feel perfectly content with not addressing their primary needs in free agency.
We'll see what the Patriots' plans are starting next month, but you have to believe they'll attempt to be very active on the open market.
