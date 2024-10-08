Patriots Urged to Make Two Surprising Offensive Cuts
Throughout the first five games of the 2024 NFL season, the New England Patriots have had a major problem at the wide receiver position.
Granted, they haven't received strong play from the quarterback position either. But, the wide receivers have not stepped up and made plays for the Patriots either.
At this point in time, there is no one on the roster that can be a long-term No. 1 wideout. There are also a couple of players on the roster at the position that may not even make it to the end of the season.
Devon Platana of Chowder & Champions, a FanSided site covering New England, has urged the team to cut two wide receivers. He thinks they should move on from both K.J. Osborn and Tyquan Thornton.
Osborn was a piece that the Patriots were very high on when they added him during the NFL offseason. He was coming off of a strong 2023 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings where he caught 48 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns.
So far this season with New England, he has caught just five passes for 31 yards. Clearly, things aren't working out with him.
As for Thornton, he was drafted with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Just like Osborn, the team was high on him and thought he could develop into a special player. Unfortunately, he has only caught two passes for 27 yards this season.
Moving on from both players would not make much of an impact on the field. Even when they are playing, they're not making any kind of a difference.
Looking ahead to the future, the Patriots have to find a way to add a No. 1 wideout. They are being fairly heavily connected to Colorado standout Travis Hunter as a potential first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They could also look to add an already established wide receiver. Tee Higgins is a name that could come up in free agnecy during the offseason.
All of that being said, New England has not had a good start to the year for their wide receivers. Osborn and Thornton have been non-factor players and it would not be shocking to see the team consider moving on from them at some point.
