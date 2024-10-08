Patriots Poised to Win Top Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL season has not started off well for the New England Patriots. After a huge upset win in Week 1, they have lost four straight games.
Losing four straight games is rough, but it's how they have lost them that makes it even worse. The Patriots have looked horrible over the last three games and the first loss of the year was a heartbreaker in overtime.
Due to their poor play to begin the year, they are currently being projected to land a very valuable pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As shared by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, New England is currently on pace to land the No. 1 overall pick.
While losing is horrible and frustrating, it does come with some pros. Landing the top pick in the draft and having their pick of the best talent in college football would be a good thing for the Patriots' rebuild.
At the top of the draft class this year are quite a few extremely talented players. New England will not be in the market for a quarterback, which helps eliminate some of the options.
However, that could also allow them to trade back a few picks to land extra draft capital.
Among the favorites to be the No. 1 overall pick that aren't quarterbacks are Travis Hunter, Mason Graham, Kelvin Banks Jr., and Will Campbell.
Both Banks and Campbell are offensive linemen who would fill a major need for the Patriots. Their offensive line has been horrible throughout the first five weeks of the season.
Hunter could also fill a major need. New England doesn't have a true No. 1 wide receiver and he could be the answer to that proble,. He would be able to grow and develop long-term alongside current rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
All of that being said, a lot can change between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. The Patriots could get hot and string a few wins together.
But, if the season continues going as it has started, New England could end up with the No. 1 overall pick and have quite a few options to explore to improve and jumpstart the rebuild.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!