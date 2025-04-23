Patriots, Vrabel Begin Voluntary Minicamp at Gillette Stadium
While the attention of New England Patriots fans is understandably fixed on the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, head coach Mike Vrabel and the Pats veterans are taking their offseason conditioning efforts to another level.
Per the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Patriots are one of five NFL teams holding voluntary minicamps this week. The Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders commenced their respective camps on Monday. Each of the aforementioned teams are permitted to conduct the three-day session having hired new head coaches earlier in the offseason.
Quarterback Drake Maye, receiver Stefon Diggs, cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Christian Barmore are among the players on New England’s roster expected to be in attendance throughout camp.
Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. The voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases.
The first phase of the program consists of activities including meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation. These activities take place over the course of a two-week period.
As a result of Vrabel’s hiring, New England is entitled to conduct this additional camp. Per NFL regulations, this minicamp (intended for veteran players) must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 24-26), but no earlier than week three of the club’s offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities. Vrabel’s predecessor, Jerod Mayo, opted for a two-day voluntary camp last April after succeeding longtime Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
During the second phase, teams are able to increase their activities to on-field workouts. For the Patriots, the workouts will take place in Foxborough over three weeks. They may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense versus team defense drills are permitted during this time,
The third phase takes place over the final four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, otherwise known as OTAs. At this time, 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted without live contact. Mandatory minicamp will be conducted in June.
Full-pads practices and contact drills will arrive when the Patriots regroup for training camp in late July.
