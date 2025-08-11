Patriots Rookie Opens Up About Preseason Debut
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell is not one to rest on his laurels.
Despite receiving notable praise for his performance during the Pats 48-18 victory over the Washington Commanders in Friday’s preseason opener, the former LSU Tiger is already is working to improve both his and the team’s problem areas.
“I just feel like I’ve got to get better,” Campbell told reporters following Sunday’s practice. “We have to get better as a team. There’s still a lot of meat left on the bone, no matter what happened on the scoreboard. I feel like … with this team, there is a lot more that we can do.”
Throughout training camp, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has had his share of ups and downs. At times, Campbell has looked quite proficient, especially in run blocking during team drills. However, he has also seen his share of difficulty when attempting to resist edge pressure. Still, Campbell is willing to turn each success or setback into a valuable lesson.
“I think it’s very important … and, not just for me. That’s something we preach for our whole team,” Campbell added. “Just keep learning and keep moving forward.”
Arguably the top offensive lineman in this year’s class, Campbell possesses nearly every trait required of a pro. Still, the biggest question surrounding him is his arm length and wingspan measurements. Though he stands at 6'6" and weighs 319 pounds, he failed to meet the unofficial 33-inch length benchmark during the official measurement period at the NFL Scouting Combine — measuring in at 32 ⅝ inches.
On this premise, several pundits have openly speculated as to whether a move inside to guard may be within Campbell’s best interest. Yet, at his best, Campbell is not only a physical, technically-proficient blocker, but also plays with a great deal of athleticism and agility in pass protection — essential traits of any successful left tackle.
Accordingly, Campbell’s usage during Friday’s session seems to have solidified his bid to become the team’s starting left tackle and blindside protector for quarterback Drake Maye.
Overall, Campbell held his blocks well throughout the night. For his efforts, Pro Football Focus awarded him a grade of 85.4 grade. Although credited for not allowing any pressures, the Commanders attacked Maye’s blindside by taking advantage of a struggle between Campbell and left guard Jared Wilson on twist. The miscue resulted in a strip sack that ended the Patriots’ opening drive — and, in the process, balanced the scales of praise and criticism.
Ultimately, Campbell’s maturity will not allow him to either indulge in excessive accolades, or wallow in self-deprication. The 21-year-old is highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills. Having evaluated him extensively over the past few months, the Patriots brain trust seems confident that Campbell’s ability and skillset will earn him a starting spot along what many expect to be a revamped offensive line.
His message is simple, and ironically quite Patriot-like.
“Leave it all behind,” Campbell said. “It could be a good play. If you have 60 plays in a game, 59 of them could be good. One bad could ruin a night. It’s really nothing – you don’t get too high, don’t get too low. You just try to put your best foot forward each and every play.”
