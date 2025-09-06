Patriots Rookie Gets Positive Injury Update for Raiders Game
The New England Patriots landed some good injury news surrounding the status of their first-round pick, Will Campbell.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Campbell, who was listed on Friday's injury report as questionable for Week 1 with an ankle injury, is on track to play for the Patriots' season opener vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
After suffering from an ankle injury in practice leading up to Week 1, New England's fourth-overall pick was named a limited participant in both Thursday and Friday's practice, downgrading him to questionable, and putting his status for gametime up in the air.
And while it's not an official status update from the Patriots to green-light him for Sunday, it seems like all signs seem to be pointing towards Campbell being ready to go for his NFL debut in Foxboro.
It's a major lift for this Patriots' offensive line, which will already look noticeably different on Sunday compared to how their front lines fared last season. New England will have four new starters up front, including Campbell, as Mike Onwenu remains the only returning starter from 2024. Campbell is also set to be joined by third-round rookie Jared Wilson at left guard, making his NFL debut alongside the LSU product.
But it won't be a simple task for Campbell and this new-look Patriots offensive line to kick things off for the new season, as Week 1 holds a daunting task of stopping Raiders' star pass rusher Maxx Crosby off the edge–– certainly a true test of whether the New England first-rounder can hold his own against some of the league's best.
While Campbell is set to be in the mix on Sunday, the Patriots will have another injury that will leave one of their stars off the field in the form of cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who has already been listed as out against the Raiders with a hamstring strain.
Yet, for Campbell, he looks to be a go, preparing to make his NFL debut at Gillette Stadium, and perhaps help New England start things off 1-0 on the new year.
