Patriots OL Returning to Superdome for Homecoming Game
Coming to play for the New England Patriots out of his college years at LSU, offensive lineman Will Campbell will be returning to his home state of Louisiana for the Patriots' Week 6 matchup.
The 6'3", 319-pound offensive tackle will see his first professional appearance at Caesars Superdome when the Pats take on the New Orleans Saints. Campbell grew up just northwest of New Orleans — in Monroe, La. before playing for the Tigers. Growing up he was a diehard Saints fan. Now for the first time in the NFL, Campbell will get to take to the field at the Superdome as a member of a NFL roster.
Kick-off is slated for 1:00 p.m. EST between the Patriots (3-2), at the Saints (1-4).
Just this week, Campbell said a lot of his Louisiana-based friends and family will be finally getting the chance to see him play in person for the first time.
“I grew up going to some games there,” Campbell said during a locker room media availability ahead of the Week 6 matchup. “My first NFL game that I ever watched was there [Caesars Superdome]. I grew up going to watch the state championships there, whenever my high school team was going and I was a little kid. My first college game was in the Superdome ... So, I’ve had some cool experiences, but you know, being able to go back and play an NFL game there will be pretty cool. I’m looking forward to it. It will be good to have a lot of people that have supported me throughout this whole process, it will be their first time seeing me play in person, so it will be cool.”
The Patriots will be looking to build on their momentum from a 23-20 win over the then-undefeated Buffalo Bills. Campbell is coming off allowing just three pressures on 40 pass-block snaps against Buffalo.
Through his first five weeks, the left tackle has allowed a mere one sack, and it came back in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders in his first-ever NFL game. Since his debut, Campbell has since allowed just six pressures across 135 dropbacks.
Prior to his debut, Campbell had already made a strong impression on new head coach Mike Vrabel and the coaching staff across the preseason.
The Patriots enter play against the Saints looking to improve the run-game; New England is averaging the sixth-fewest rushing yards (around 95) in the league through the first give games so far.
“We’re working every day,” Campbell said. “Just got to keep working at it, keep chopping away at it and give these guys a chance. We’ve got some really talented guys behind us, all they need is a little sliver and they’ll make something go and that’s on us.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!