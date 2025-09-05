Patriots Rookie’s Status in Question vs. Raiders
It looks like the status of the New England Patriots' first-round pick from this offseason could be in question leading up to Sunday's season debut vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, first-round tackle Will Campbell is listed as questionable vs. the Raiders with an ankle injury.
It's one of two big injuries the Patriots may be faced with for their opener on Sunday, as Vrabel announced in the same presser that star cornerback Christian Gonzalez would be listed as out after dealing with a hamstring injury. Now, the offense seems to have its own question mark on the offensive line.
On Thursday's practice before the Patriots' official debut vs. Las Vegas, Campbell would be a new entry on the injury list with the ankle issue, despite not being among the names to land on the list during Wednesday's session.
Campbell looks to fill in as a day one starter at the left tackle spot, filling in next to newly-named starting left guard rookie Jared Wilson, along with Garrett Bradbury at center, Morgan Moses at right tackle, and the only returning starter from 2024 in Mike Onwenu at right guard.
A vastly different and hopefully much-improved unit from the year before, but without Campbell in the lineup, it's a big blow for this Patriots offense, and perhaps more specifically, Drake Maye, for the first game of the year. Especially with a talent like Maxx Crosby lining up on the Raiders' side, no starting left tackle to help make the assignment a bit tougher.
Being at least a limited participant in practice does help his case to be ready to go for Friday, but depending on the severity of the injury, there's still a chance this staff decides to take a cautious approach with their prized top-five pick from this offseason.
In the event Campbell does end up missing out of the action on Sunday, look toward last year's starter in Vederian Lowe to potentially take those starting snaps in place. However, his status will become more concrete leading up to kickoff at 1 PM ET.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!