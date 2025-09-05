Patriots Announce Season Opener Uniforms
The New England Patriots have announced their ever-awaited uniform combination for the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. As the home team in the matchup, the Patriots will be wearing blue on silver.
The Patriots' social media account made the announcement by releasing a photo of linebacker Robert Spillane in the threads.
This will be Spillane's first year on the Patriots roster after playing the two most recent seasons in the league with Las Vegas.
For a while now, fans have been calling for the Pats' silver pants to be worn more. Obviously, the Pats heard the fans concerns with them including them in the season opener for 2025.
In 2024, the Patriots wore their dark jerseys eight times — but silver pants were worn with them five times. One of these games was last year's season home opener against the Seattle Seahawks, with this being indicative that this could be a pattern for the Pats.
The news of the season opener uniforms comes just after the Patriots have also released their new NFL Nike Rivalries uniform on Aug. 28th.
In that release, fans learned that the Pats' silver pants represent the various beams of light that shine off the Gillette Stadium Lighthouse.
Patriots Fans React to the Season Opener Uniforms
As previously mentioned, Patriots fans have quite like the silver pants for some time. The 2025 season will be no exception to that fact.
"Silver pants. Superbowl back on," one fan said on X.
"Let's just make the silver pants the default already," another said.
"I’m just so happy we don’t have to see the blue on blue every game. Didn’t look very patriot like. Silver pants with blue top is our identity," said another fan.
"Thank you for reverting back to the silver pants. Can’t wait for some royal blues someday," one fan also said.
Kick-off is slated for the New England Patriots taking on the Raiders in their silver pants on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST. The Patriots enter the matchup under new head coach Mike Vrabel and are coming off a preseason in which they won two of their three games played.
